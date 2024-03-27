The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Director Sells $69,611.20 in Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) Director Ira Liran sold 2,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $69,611.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 992,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,855,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ira Liran also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vita Coco alerts:

On Tuesday, March 19th, Ira Liran sold 13,998 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $350,229.96.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COCO opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $33.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $106.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Vita Coco’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at $113,931,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vita Coco by 72.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,384,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vita Coco by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,144,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,005,000 after buying an additional 189,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vita Coco by 12.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,681,000 after buying an additional 228,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vita Coco by 25.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,117,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,016,000 after buying an additional 228,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair lowered Vita Coco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens upgraded Vita Coco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded Vita Coco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Vita Coco from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vita Coco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COCO

About Vita Coco

(Get Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.