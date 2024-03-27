Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Decreased by Rede Wealth LLC

Rede Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $177.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.86.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.04.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

