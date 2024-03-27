TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,625,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,363,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 18.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,574,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $849,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740,495 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 68.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,993,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $668,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103,785 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,122,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $681,525,000 after purchasing an additional 128,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 70.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 16,540,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $569,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRP. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

NYSE:TRP opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.75. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.74.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. TC Energy had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.42%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

