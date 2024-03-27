SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.2% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $36.47. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.51.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.