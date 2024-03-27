Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Sells 65,839 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,642,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,839 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 37.0% of Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $252,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 125,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC opened at $31.49 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $31.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average of $28.37. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

