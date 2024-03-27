Riversedge Advisors LLC Sells 210,661 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Riversedge Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 97.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,661 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.46. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

