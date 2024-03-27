Riversedge Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.4% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $521.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $403.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $503.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.96. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $395.40 and a one year high of $526.66.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.