Rede Wealth LLC Sells 160 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rede Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 814 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $443.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $432.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.85. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $304.77 and a 12 month high of $449.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

