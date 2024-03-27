Rede Wealth LLC Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Rede Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,521,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681,501 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.56 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $80.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.07.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

