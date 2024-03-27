Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,166 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 41.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,510,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,116,000 after purchasing an additional 730,454 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 271.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 666,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,048,000 after purchasing an additional 487,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,428,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 42.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,120,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,926,000 after purchasing an additional 333,902 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 180.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,390,000 after purchasing an additional 302,625 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Loop Capital raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.50.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EXP opened at $270.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.17 and a 12 month high of $270.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.34.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $558.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.23 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. Analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $738,381.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,479,841.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eagle Materials news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.07, for a total transaction of $149,974.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,362.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $738,381.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,479,841.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,444 shares of company stock worth $4,414,889 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

