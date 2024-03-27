Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes $207,000 Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,475 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after purchasing an additional 22,202 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.13.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $124,351,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,532,087. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $124,351,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,749 shares in the company, valued at $11,532,087. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $1,635,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of WMS stock opened at $167.80 on Wednesday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $176.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.44. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 49.79% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $662.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.90%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

