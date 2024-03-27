Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 58.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $176,188.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,086. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $176,188.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $76.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.76. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.93 and a 12-month high of $84.38.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

