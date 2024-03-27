Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases Shares of 5,486 Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRK. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,255,000 after purchasing an additional 14,935 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,395,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,936,000 after purchasing an additional 194,438 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 782,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 60,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 1st quarter valued at about $678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATRK opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.74. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.35 and a 52-week high of $50.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlanta Braves ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $67.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.94 million. Equities analysts forecast that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Atlanta Braves from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

