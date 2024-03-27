Raymond James Trust N.A. Makes New Investment in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,129,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,938,000 after purchasing an additional 16,087 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 39.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 78.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 954,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,359,000 after buying an additional 419,638 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,677,000 after acquiring an additional 111,845 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 133,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $56.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 239.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.57.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

