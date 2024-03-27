Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys Shares of 5,704 FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after buying an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 31.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,827,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,996,000 after buying an additional 3,756,228 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,573,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,950,000 after buying an additional 407,350 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,526,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,739,000 after buying an additional 300,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,575,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,123,000 after buying an additional 306,503 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. StockNews.com downgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.79 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.48.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.61%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

