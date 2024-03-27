Powers Advisory Group LLC Sells 526 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Powers Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $244,998,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UL stock opened at $49.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.29 and its 200 day moving average is $48.75. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.4582 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd.

UL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

