Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 263 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 25,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 188,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,880,000 after buying an additional 8,293 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $946,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Atmos Energy stock opened at $115.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $125.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.02.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATO. StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

