Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in EnerSys during the second quarter worth about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in EnerSys during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in EnerSys by 625.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in EnerSys by 189.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in EnerSys by 1,386.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

EnerSys Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE ENS opened at $92.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.67. EnerSys has a one year low of $79.61 and a one year high of $113.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.35.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.79 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

EnerSys Company Profile

(Free Report)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.