Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Holdings Lowered by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $128.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $158.46.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 124.84%.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAA

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.