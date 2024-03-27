iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Unique Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 29,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 22,532 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 138,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Waycross Investment Management Co acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,575,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYR opened at $87.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.78. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $92.85.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

