iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,765,000 after buying an additional 46,157,887 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 854,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,229,000 after purchasing an additional 266,162 shares during the period. Key Bridge Compliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,839,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,455,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,671,000.

IJJ opened at $115.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.52 and its 200-day moving average is $107.07. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $92.79 and a 52-week high of $116.73.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

