iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,470,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063,767 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,206,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,980,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,400 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,445,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,971,000 after acquiring an additional 33,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,106,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,256,090,000 after acquiring an additional 164,788 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $205.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $210.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

