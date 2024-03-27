iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Stock Position Lowered by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $135.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.69. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $141.16.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.