Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Major Shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp Purchases 437,369 Shares of Stock

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp purchased 437,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $8,572,432.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,253,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,569,286. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Intercorp Financial Services Stock Performance

Intercorp Financial Services stock opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $30.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.53.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.40. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $426.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.96 million. Research analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercorp Financial Services

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 42.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 806,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,867,000 after acquiring an additional 49,574 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $487,000.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Intercorp Financial Services from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

Featured Stories

