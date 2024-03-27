Insider Selling: Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Senior Officer Sells 5,209 Shares of Stock

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.22, for a total transaction of C$204,296.98.

Capital Power Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Capital Power stock opened at C$38.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.08. Capital Power Co. has a twelve month low of C$35.11 and a twelve month high of C$46.73. The stock has a market cap of C$4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$984.00 million during the quarter. Capital Power had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 26.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital Power Co. will post 3.1547139 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Power Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. Capital Power’s payout ratio is currently 40.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Capital Power

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Featured Stories

