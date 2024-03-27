Fiduciary Alliance LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $521.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $503.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.96. The stock has a market cap of $403.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $395.40 and a 12 month high of $526.66.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

