Fiduciary Alliance LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,549 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,031 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $278.62 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $291.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BTIG Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

