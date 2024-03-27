Fiduciary Alliance LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,107,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218,653 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,235,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,237,000 after purchasing an additional 114,854 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,039,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,122,000 after purchasing an additional 66,867 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,632,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,073,000 after buying an additional 636,492 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,219,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,305,000 after buying an additional 799,429 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEI stock opened at $115.74 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.45 and a 1-year high of $119.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.93.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2749 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

