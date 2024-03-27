Fiduciary Alliance LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Eaton comprises approximately 1.8% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,336,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,749,751,000 after acquiring an additional 176,900 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,921,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,248,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Eaton by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,034,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,425,595,000 after acquiring an additional 495,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eaton by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,246 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,084,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,210,672,000 after acquiring an additional 136,334 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,380.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.20.

Eaton Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE ETN opened at $312.08 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $155.38 and a 52 week high of $317.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.11. The firm has a market cap of $124.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Eaton’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.88%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

