Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 227.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FIDU opened at $66.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.80 million, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.63 and a fifty-two week high of $67.77.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.