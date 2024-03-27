Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases New Holdings in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Playtika by 1,904.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 96,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Playtika by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after buying an additional 15,630 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Playtika in the first quarter worth $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Playtika by 624.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 176,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Playtika by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 68,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Playtika alerts:

Playtika Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average of $8.26.

Playtika Announces Dividend

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). Playtika had a net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The firm had revenue of $637.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Playtika’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Playtika from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Playtika from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Playtika from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Playtika from $14.75 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on Playtika

About Playtika

(Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.