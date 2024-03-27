Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Yext by 48.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,197,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,240,000 after buying an additional 1,048,244 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Yext by 43.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 882,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after buying an additional 267,031 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Yext by 34.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 378,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 96,015 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Yext by 9.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,548,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after buying an additional 132,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Yext by 8.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yext alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Yext from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.20.

Yext Stock Performance

YEXT opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.07. Yext, Inc. has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $14.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.96 million, a P/E ratio of -297.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Yext Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.