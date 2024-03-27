Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Senior Officer John Edward Billowits Sells 1,000 Shares

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3,762.90, for a total value of C$3,762,900.00.
Constellation Software Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of TSE CSU opened at C$3,743.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$79.32 billion, a PE ratio of 103.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.76. Constellation Software Inc. has a 12-month low of C$2,391.34 and a 12-month high of C$3,856.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3,718.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$3,281.58.
Constellation Software Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.358 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.99%.
About Constellation Software
Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.
