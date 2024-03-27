Citigroup Inc. Sells 15,435 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,435 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Global Medical REIT worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 8.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 55,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. 57.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT Stock Down 1.0 %

Global Medical REIT stock opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59.

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.12%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 365.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Global Medical REIT

About Global Medical REIT

(Free Report)

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.