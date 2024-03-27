Citigroup Inc. Purchases 4,506 Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Corebridge Financial by 76.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Corebridge Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Corebridge Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

CRBG opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.83. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $28.86.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CRBG. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.