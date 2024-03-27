Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Sells 670 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 13,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 179,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,469,000 after acquiring an additional 73,232 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,091,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,344,000 after acquiring an additional 60,355 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.56 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.96.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

