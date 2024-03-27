Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $12,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948,942 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,772,000 after buying an additional 2,153,993 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 275.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,278,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,781,000 after buying an additional 1,670,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 70.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,732,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,915,000 after buying an additional 1,545,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 926.0% in the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,705,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,527 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $166.12 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $168.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.87 and its 200-day moving average is $151.69. The company has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

