Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 8,473 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 285.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $521.22 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $395.40 and a twelve month high of $526.66. The company has a market capitalization of $403.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $503.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.96.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

