Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Down 2.5%

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $313.21 and last traded at $314.66. 193,236 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,541,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $322.74.

Several research firms recently commented on CDNS. Morgan Stanley raised Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.33.

The firm has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.73, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $300.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.96.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total transaction of $3,078,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,841,513.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director James D. Plummer sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.40, for a total transaction of $760,744.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,229,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total value of $3,078,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,841,513.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,244 shares of company stock worth $58,930,611. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

