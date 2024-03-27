Brookstone Capital Management Sells 4,734 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,734 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 58,986 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 16,895 shares during the period.

Shares of STIP stock opened at $99.37 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $99.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.00.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

