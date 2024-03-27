Brookstone Capital Management Has $320,000 Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDYG. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 31,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $85.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $64.67 and a 12 month high of $86.78.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

