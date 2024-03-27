Brookstone Capital Management Has $263,000 Stock Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,371 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.16% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NAPR. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NAPR stock opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average of $43.82.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

