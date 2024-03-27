Brookstone Capital Management Grows Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 75,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $57.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.52.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

