Brookstone Capital Management Acquires Shares of 4,598 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.49 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $60.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.08.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1496 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

