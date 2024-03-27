Brookstone Capital Management Acquires New Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 6,065.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 1,976.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 2,422.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $99.04 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of -180.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.78 and its 200 day moving average is $78.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 277,376 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $28,062,129.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,597.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 277,376 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $28,062,129.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,597.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $4,023,091.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,830 shares in the company, valued at $19,186,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,069,816 shares of company stock valued at $100,238,148. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $73.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

