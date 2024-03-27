Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $2.42 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,741 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.9% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA opened at $79.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.07. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $80.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

