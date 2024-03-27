AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading Up 0.2%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.10 and last traded at $17.02. 7,140,716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 38,664,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

Get AT&T alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AT&T

AT&T Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $122.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average of $16.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.