Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $23.58 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 154.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,620 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $23,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total transaction of $765,272.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total value of $765,272.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,225.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028 over the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLK. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.73.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $820.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $845.00. The stock has a market cap of $122.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $803.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $741.11.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.73 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.88%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

