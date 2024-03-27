Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Chairman Antony P. Ressler Sells 18,881 Shares

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 18,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.96, for a total value of $2,529,298.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ares Management Trading Up 0.1 %

ARES opened at $133.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.45 and a 200-day moving average of $116.25. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $77.97 and a twelve month high of $139.48. The stock has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 56.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.65%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARES. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on ARES

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.