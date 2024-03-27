Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) COO John F. Walsh Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Accenture Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $336.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $369.74 and its 200-day moving average is $340.29. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $261.68 and a twelve month high of $387.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (down previously from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth $31,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

